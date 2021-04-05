Tennessee ISIS wannabe indicted for helping the brutal killers

A Tennessee man oversaw a publishing organization dedicated to translating into English pro-ISIS and other materials for the terror group, federal officials said Monday.

Benjamin Alan Carpenter, 31, was arrested March 24 in Knoxville and faces charges of attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIS.

Carpenter, known as Abu Hamza, was the leader of Ahlut-Tawhid Publications, which was dedicated to translating and publishing ISIS media content, the Justice Department said.

Federal prosecutors said Carpenter was in contact with someone he believed was associated with ISIS but who was in fact an FBI employee. He provided the English-language translation materials to the employee to be used by ISIS, they said.

Carpenter’s trial date is set for June 1. He faces up to 20 years in prison.