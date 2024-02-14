Tennessee fugitive accused of killing deputy captured after days-long manhunt, sheriff says

A Tennessee man wanted in the killing of a deputy and wounding a second during a traffic stop last week was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon after a five-day manhunt, authorities said.

Kenneth Wayne DeHart, 42, was captured in Knoxville, about 17 miles from where the deadly traffic stop took place in Maryville, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook, sharing photos of law enforcement in tactical gear surrounding a home.

“Now the judicial process will take place in the court system,” the sheriff’s office said. “Thanks to all of our law enforcement partners and our community.”

DeHart is accused of fatally shooting Blount County Sheriff’s Deputy Greg McCowan, 43, and injuring Deputy Shelby Eggers, 22, during a traffic stop in Maryville on Thursday evening.

The deputies had initiated a traffic stop on a sport utility vehicle for suspicion of erratic driving when the driver, identified as DeHart, refused to leave the vehicle, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. The deputies deployed a stun gun to no effect.

At some point, the driver produced a gun and opened fire, striking both deputies, according to the agency. At least one deputy returned fire while DeHart drove away from the scene.

McCowan, who began his full-time career at the sheriff’s office in 2020 after working as a reserve deputy, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Warrants charging DeHart with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm were issued during the manhunt for the suspect.

Multiple law enforcement agencies joined the manhunt for DeHart, who authorities described as armed and dangerous. On Saturday, the reward for information on DeHart’s whereabouts grew to $100,000.

Sheriff James Berrong said during a press briefing that no specific tip led them to DeHart’s location at the residence in Knoxville.

After a SWAT team deployed diversionary tactics outside the residence, DeHart ran out the back into the yard where law enforcement and a “large pit bull dog” took him into custody using the fallen deputy’s handcuffs, Berrong told reporters.

DeHart’s brother and a woman identified in local media as DeHart’s girlfriend were both arrested last week on charges of aiding the suspect after the deputy’s murder.

DeHart is expected to make a court appearance on Thursday.