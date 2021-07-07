Tennessee driver charged with attempted murder tried to plow down Memphis officer on sidewalk: court docs

A Tennessee man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly swerving through traffic in downtown Memphis on the Fourth of July and intentionally hopping a sidewalk curb to run down a police officer, according to court documents.

Following an arraignment hearing Wednesday, Orlando Davie, 24, of Hernando, Mississippi, is being held on a $2.5 million bond in connection to the incident in downtown Memphis Monday night, Fox 13 Memphis reported.

Court documents show that officers with the Memphis Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Front Street and GE Patterson after Davis was spotted “speeding, swerving and endangering the lives of pedestrians.”

But Davie refused to stop, an affidavit says, and he instead drove into oncoming traffic, striking a Dodge Ram pickup. Davie fled the scene of the crash at a high rate of speed, but officers called off their pursuit due to safety concerns. An affidavit says Davie then made eye contact with an officer – and drove up onto the sidewalk in an attempt to run the officer over.

The officer took cover to avoid being struck, WATN-TV reported. That officer later identified Davie in a photo lineup.

Davie is charged with evading arrest involving an attempt to run down a police officer, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000 and criminal attempted first-degree murder, WMC reported. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 14.

Meanwhile, ambush attacks on law enforcement officers nationwide are up 91% year to date compared to 2020, a police group said last week.

The National Fraternal Order of Police found that 51 law enforcement officers were shot, 13 of whom died, in 40 ambush-style attacks as of June 30, a 91% jump from the same time last year. In all of 2020, there were 48 ambush-style attacks, which left 60 officers wounded, 12 fatally, according to the group’s 2020 summary.

