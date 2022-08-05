Tennessee college student, National Guardsman found dead on North Carolina trail in Great Smoky Mountains

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The body of a missing Tennessee National Guardsman and University of Tennessee student was discovered Friday after he was reported missing earlier in the week.

Bryce Evans, 23, was found dead on a remote trail of Great Smoky Mountains National Park around Balsam Mountain in North Carolina on Friday shortly after 11 a.m., according to WLOS-TV.

A missing person flyer for Evans states that he was last seen on July 31 and his last known location was within the Cherokee, North Carolina area to hike and camp, according to FOX46.

His family told the outlet that his cell phone pinged a phone tower in the area of Cherokee.

PENNSYLVANIA HOUSE FIRE LEAVES 10 DEAD, INCLUDING THREE CHILDREN

According to the report, park rangers found Evan’s car, a 2017 grey Nissan Altima, near Pin Oak Gap on Heintooga Ridge Road at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, then found his body about 20 yards off-trail, which is 1.5 miles from the parking area.

Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland previously said that Evans did not sign into his internship at the University of North Carolina, adding that his phone went straight to voicemail.

“He told his sister that he was going to work out at the TRECS Gym at UTK and that he might drive to Charlotte after. Apparently, there is no record of Bryce’s card being used at the gym, he did not sign in for his internship at UNC and his phone goes straight to voicemail as well,” Erland said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the report, his sister also said that Evans was an Eagle Scout.