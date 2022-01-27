Tennessee bill proposes relocating migrants to Biden’s and Psaki’s hometowns

A Tennessee lawmaker introduced a bill proposing illegal migrants in the U.S. be sent to the home states and towns of prominent Democratic leaders, such as President Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“The Biden administration is quietly moving thousands of illegals to various states, including Tennessee, by putting them on planes and buses and transporting them in the middle of the night, and we should return them to their sender!” state Rep. Bruce Griffey, who introduced the bill, wrote Wednesday.

“I imagine that if we relocated them to the backyards of those responsible for allowing the flood of illegal immigration across our border, then those with federal power might be more apt to secure the border and secure it quickly.”

The bill works to put illegal immigrants into the home states and towns of those “responsible for our border crisis.” The migrants would be put into towns such as Block Island, Rhode Island; Greenwich, Connecticut; Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts; Governors Island, New York; Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; Nantucket, Massachusetts; Newport, Rhode Island; Scarsdale, New York; Palo Alto, California; Yountville, California; St. Helena, California; or North Hero, Vermont.

Biden hails from Delaware, and California is the home state of Vice President Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and others. White House press secretary Jen Psaki is from Greenwich, Connecticut, and North Hero, Vermont, is where Sen. Bernie Sanders has a vacation home.

“We have lawlessness that is intentionally being allowed to happen to benefit powerful, entrenched, wealthy corporate interests, who want cheap labor at the expense of national security, safe communities, and low-wage labor markets. If Tennessee bands together with Governor DeSantis and Florida and other states follow suit, we might actually be able to effect change,” Griffey said in his statement.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said last month he plans to send such illegal immigrants to Delaware and Martha’s Vineyard, where former President Obama and other Democratic leaders own homes.

“If you sent [them] to Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard, that border would be secure the next day,” DeSantis said in December.

Pennsylvania Republicans also said earlier this month that they are drafting a bill to relocate migrants entering the state on federally sponsored flights to Delaware.

Reports surfaced in October of flights coming into suburban New York transporting migrants from border states. Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino filed a Freedom of Information Act request that revealed footage this week of a local police officer confronting federal contractors on the tarmac of a Westchester airport on Aug. 13, 2021, who were bringing migrants to the state under the cover of the night.

One contractor told the officer in the video that the flights were kept secret, “because if this gets out, the government is betraying the American people.”

The officer discovered the migrants were being bused to Delaware, Virginia and New Jersey after landing in New York.

“Our government is completely out of control right now. They have lied to us. They’ve lied to the American people,” Astorino, who is running as a Republican for the governor of New York, said Wednesday on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”