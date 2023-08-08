Tennessee Army Reservist arrested for statutory rape, solicitation involving 15-year-old: police

A U.S. Army Reserve soldier was arrested by Nashville authorities over a statutory rape incident, police said.

Mt. Juliet resident Kenneth Wasson, 39, was charged with statutory rape by an authority figure and unlawful solicitation of a minor. He was taken into custody by Metro Nashville Police Department officers on Thursday.

Officials say that Wasson met the 15-year-old victim on a dating app in July. She had expressed an interest in the military, prompting him to encourage an in-person meet-up.

The teenage girl also told authorities that she disclosed her age to Wasson before the alleged rape.

“Wasson is alleged to have told her that he would be better able to explain the Junior ROTC program in person, and drove to her North Nashville home dressed in fatigues while she was there alone,” the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a press release.

“The teen reported that Wasson engaged in sex with her while at the home,” police added.

After the rape incident, Wasson allegedly sent lewd photos to the teenager through the dating app they used. Police reported that he also told her they “needed to get together again.”

Police say that Wasson “made admissions in regard to having sex with the victim” during an interview with detectives. He was taken to a jail after his arrest, in lieu of a $400,000 bond.

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. Army for a statement, but has not heard back.