Two people in Tennessee posed as Amazon delivery drivers during a home burglary on Saturday.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, two people were seen on a home surveillance camera posing as Amazon delivery drivers and burglarized the home.

CALIFORNIA AUTHORITIES RECOVER OVER $200K IN STOLEN ITEMS FROM LOUIS VUITTON AND LULULEMON

The police department says that the individuals pretended to deliver a package to the doorstep of the home around 3 p.m. and then entered the home through forced entry on the front door.

DC COUNCIL CANDIDATE CARJACKED IN BROAD DAYLIGHT ON CAMERA DEMANDS STRONGER COMMUNITY POLICING

According to the police department, the two individuals were seen exiting the house “with a black watch box containing numerous, valuable time pieces.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identity or location is asked to contact the crime stoppers at 615-742-7463.