Temple University latest school to cancel nearly all in-person classes for fall semester after coronavirus spike

Temple University on Thursday became the latest school to suspend in-person classes for the fall semester, with cases of COVID-19 on the Pennsylvania school’s campus climbing past the 212 mark.

About 95% of classes will be taught online – all but essential in-person teaching, the school said.

“We have concluded that the data indicate it is time to pivot to primarily online education, as we said we would be prepared to do,” Temple President Richard Englert and Provost JoAnne Epps said in a written statement to students, staff and faculty.

For students who choose to leave the university’s housing by Sept. 13, the school will provide a full refund for housing and meals.

According to the university’s website, semester tuition at Temple ranges between $8,040 to $11,316 for in-state students and $14,496-$18,804 for out-of-state students. On-campus housing ranges from $4,686-$7,357 per semester.

Unlimited meal plans, which began Aug. 22 and end Nov. 21, are $1,842.

Temple had announced Sunday that classes would be held online for two weeks but changed course following a spike in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 on campus.

The university reported 212 active cases of the virus on Wednesday, up from 127 the day before. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health found 60 of those cases on Monday out of nearly 400 tested.