Temple University accused cop killer allegedly tried to rob fallen officer before fleeing: reports

A Pennsylvania 18-year-old man is expected to be charged with murder, after allegedly shooting and killing a Temple University police officer who was on the job when he was killed near the school’s campus on Saturday night, according to reports.

Miles Pfeffer of Buckingham Township, Pennsylvania, was transferred to Philadelphia after the U.S. Marshals and Bucks County police took him into custody for the murder of Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said.

The Temple University Police Association tweeted that when Pfeffer was arrested, he was restrained using the fallen officer’s handcuffs.

The shooting occurred near Montgomery Avenue and 18th Street in North Philadelphia, in what started out as the police officer trying to intervene in a carjacking, Fox station WTXF in Philadelphia, also known as Fox 29, reported. During the intervention the police officer, later identified as Chris Fitzgerald, was shot and later died at Temple University Hospital.

The fallen officer was a husband and a father and was hired onto the force in Oct. 2021.

Fox 29 obtained a copy of the probable cause affidavit, and reported that the suspect was seen on surveillance video shooting a handgun at the officer after a pursuit on foot and a physical encounter.

When Fitzgerald was shot, he fell to the ground and the suspect stood over him and fired several more shots into the head and face area, the affidavit reportedly says.

After the shooting, the suspect tried to take the officer’s gun and a vehicle.

The suspect was reportedly heard saying, “Give me the keys, or I’ll kill you,” just before taking a car and driving away from the scene, Fox 29 said.

He was later picked up by his mother near 29th Street and Ridge Avenue, the affidavit reportedly says, before being taken home to Bucks County.

The local station reported that Pfeffer’s brother was with him when the officer tried to stop the carjacking, but law enforcement forces told the reporter he hid in an alley during the encounter.

Pfeffer is facing a slew of charges, including murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery and carjacking, officials said. He is ineligible for release on bail.

The Philadelphia Police Department is leading the investigation into the murder of the officer.

“Officer fitzgerald gave his life protecting the Temple community and we are forever indebted to him,” the Temple University Police Association tweeted on Sunday. “He valiantly served the Temple community and the people of Philadelphia.”

Twitter users showed support in response to the officer’s death while in the line of duty.

“Another hero taken from us by the evil act of a violent criminal,” the Massachusetts State Police tweeted.

Fox News reporter Stephen Sorace contributed to this story.