Teens are dressing up as mask-wearing grandmas to score alcohol

In a pandemic, no one knows you’re underage.

That’s what Gen Z has discovered as they’ve updated the fake ID for the COVID-19 era, hitting up liquor stores dressed as elderly grandmas wearing coronavirus face masks.

The “prank” has taken social-media platform TikTok by storm, with videos of users bedecked as boozehound bubbies — seemingly victorious, bottles in hand — racking up millions of views.

That you get liquor before you turn 21 is, we’re sure, just a bonus.

“PSA: use ur fakes as much as possible bc if you wear a mask they can’t see ur whole face lol,” one adolescent posted to her not-of-legal-age brethren.

“Now that we have to wear masks, this is the best time to buy alcohol with a fake ID since the early 80’s . . .” standup comedian Jason Lawhead posted on Twitter.

“I hope lots of teens are out there illegally buying alcohol with face masks on, confidently not looking at all like their fake ID,” wrote @dannyfailure.

