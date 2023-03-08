Teenagers ransack Queens seafood restaurant, police searching for suspects

A large group of teenagers ransacked a restaurant in Queens, New York, and the suspects are reportedly still on the loose.

The suspects entered Fish Village in College Point on Saturday morning and began trashing the place without saying anything, the restaurant’s manager told WABC.

“He said he don’t know what happened, why they gonna do him like that. It feels scary,” manager Tony Hu said through a translator.

Video taken from inside the restaurant shows the masked teenagers flipping tables, throwing chairs and breaking dishes.

Hu said the group largely consisted of Asians but that some were Hispanic. About 30 customers were inside the establishment when it happened.

The attack caused an estimated $20,000 in damages, according to the restaurant.

The group did not use any weapons in the incident, nor did they steal any property, officials said.

No arrests have been made thus far in connection with the ransacking of the restaurant.