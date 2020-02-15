Teenager, 14, arrested in the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors: NYPD

A 14-year-old male has been arrested and charged in the December murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors, the New York City Police Department announced Saturday.

Majors, 18, was killed on Dec. 11 in Manhattan’s Morningside Park in an attack that left members of the community shaken.

The 14-year-old, who was taken into custody Friday night, has been charged with one count of intentional murder, one count of felony murder, a count of first-degree robbery and three counts of second-degree robbery. He is expected to be arraigned next Wednesday.

BARNARD COLLEGE STUDENTS ‘APPREHENSIVE’, ‘SHAKEN UP’ AFTER FRESHMAN STABBED TO DEATH

Police investigating Majors’ death previously arrested and charged a 13-year-old with second-degree murder, first and second-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

The names of those charged are not being used by Fox News because they are minors.

Majors had been discovered unconscious with “multiple stab wounds about the body” near a staircase in the park, police said last year. The president of the all-women school said she “was fatally injured during an armed robbery” attempt.

Barnard College, which is affiliated with Columbia University – an Ivy League institution across the street from it – has an enrollment of 2,682 undergrads.

“The passing of Tess Majors is an unthinkable tragedy that has shaken us to our core,” Barnard College President Sian Leah Beilock said during a community gathering in December following the attack. “We are all grieving, and trying to grasp the senseless tragedy that took Tess from us.”

Beilock described Majors as “an artist, a musician who played instruments, wrote songs” and had “just recently performed the first big gig in New York City.”

“In high school, Tess was the leader of Creative Writing Club, volunteered for political campaigns, was a cross country runner and a musician,” she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted following the stabbing that the NYPD would increase its presence in the area to “keep this community safe, arrest the perpetrators and ensure NOTHING like this can happen again.”

“We’ve lost a young woman full of potential in a senseless act of violence,” he said.