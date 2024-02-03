Teen taking pictures at Utah canyon plummets to his death: ‘Loved by many’

A 19-year-old hiker in Utah fell to his death while taking photos at Moonscape Overlook last weekend, according to his family.

Jonathan Fielding, 19, was new to the state and was hiking with friends near Hanksville, Utah, last Saturday when the accident occurred, according to FOX 13 Salt Lake City, and his obituary. He lived in Orem, Utah, about three hours away.

“While the passing of Jonathan was unexpected, we take some comfort knowing that he was doing what he loved at the time of the accident,” his obituary said, “He was on a photoshoot with friends in the beautiful Utah wilderness where he loved to be.”

Fielding’s sister Rebecca called the “tragic accident” a cautionary tale.”

HUMAN REMAINS DISCOVERED IN JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK AFTER RESEARCHERS FIND MISSING HIKER’S BACKPACK

“It was a tragic accident, but Jonathan should be a cautionary tale to anyone who hikes or does photography,” she posted on Facebook. “No view is worth the suffering that your family and friends will go through. No view is worth the risk that rescuers face when trying to save people and recover bodies.”

A fundraising page for his family said Fielding was a “great example of selfless love.”

HIKER FROM CALIFORNIA DIES SUDDENLY AT UTAH’S ZION NATIONAL PARK

He is survived by his parents, grandparents and five sisters.

Fielding grew up in Missouri where he was a pole vaulter at his high school and was an Eagle Scout. He was also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Jonathan truly cared about others. He would genuinely listen to you. He was truly a friend in every sense of the word. He had many friends and was an influence for good,” his obituary said. “While Jonathan’s time in life was limited, his impact on others was not. He was loved by many. He will be missed by all that knew him.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.