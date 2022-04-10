Teen suspect arraigned, victim identified following shooting near NYC high school

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect was charged and arraigned Saturday in the fatal shooting of a teen girl who was walking home from school and hit with a stray bullet during a street dispute in New York City.

New York Police Department officials announced the arrest of Jeremiah Ryan, 17, on charges of murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in Friday’s shooting that killed 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo.

Ryan’s parents were in the courtroom as he was ordered held without bail until at least his next court appearance Monday, the New York Post reported.

The gunfire erupted just before 1:45 p.m. ET at the corner of East 156th Street and St. Ann’s Avenue outside the South Bronx Educational Campus.

Another 16-year-old girl was hit in the leg, and a 17-year-old boy was wounded in the buttocks. Both are expected to survive.

In a press conference Saturday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) called the shooter an “emboldened individual.”

Deputy Police Chief Timothy McCormack expressed dismay over the circumstances of the case.

“We have two families that are completely destroyed right now — our victim’s family and our shooter’s family,” McCormack said. He described the suspect’s mother as “a hard-working woman” whose child had “zero police contact” before his arrest.

Police had said the gunfire appeared to start after Ryan and another person were gesturing at each other across an intersection. The teens who were struck were walking by on the sidewalk headed home from school, police said.

Police were investigating whether Ryan, who had no criminal record, was using a so-called “ghost gun,” a homemade firearm that can be built from parts bought online that lack serial numbers. They said a total of six rounds were fired.

