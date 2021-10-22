Teen son of wealthy L.A. businessman gets nine months for deadly Lamborghini crash

The teenage son of a wealthy Los Angeles businessman was sentenced Thursday to nine months in juvenile detention for the death of a 32-year-old woman who was killed when his Lamborghini SUV slammed into her car.

A judge also sentenced the teen to four years probation for the deadly Feb. 17 incident. He was traveling at 106 mph at the point of impact and lost control when he crashed into Monique Munoz, who was driving a Lexus. authorities said.

She died at the scene and he sustained head injuries. In April, he pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter as a juvenile.

“Please know that I am so deeply sorry from the bottom of my heart,” he told the Munoz family, Fox affiliate KTTV-TV reported.

The teen’s father, James Khuri, is described by Forbes as a “serial entrepreneur” who “owns four real estate companies and five manufacturing and distribution companies.”

During the investigation, Munoz’ family had accused authorities of treating the teen differently because of his family. Her mother told Fox News in early March that she thought the teen was “being protected given [the] status of his dad.”

“When you take a life, you got to give a life and that’s not the case here. It’s more of a lollipop sentencing and that’s what he got. Nine months and four years probation, I don’t agree with that. Like I stated before, rehabilitation absolutely… if your kid is incorrigible then he needs that rehabilitation, but not when they have committed a heinous crime like this, which is murder,” Munoz’ uncle Richard Cartier told the news outlet after the sentencing.

Earlier this month, a prosecutor told a judge the teen should be sent to a juvenile camp. His lawyer, Mark Werksman, said his client should be sent to a private program.

He acknowledged his client was “driving at an excessive speed” at the time of the crash.

He said his client has shown good conduct while on house arrest, proving “he can be a good citizen.”

He added the teen has been diagnosed with several conditions, including autism spectrum disorder. Placing him in juvenile camp would deprive him of much-needed care, he said.

