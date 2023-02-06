Teen shot dead at fair in Florida county famous for state’s oldest rodeo

A teenager was fatally shot at a county fair in a rural part of Florida known for its annual rodeos, authorities said Sunday.

The Arcadia Police Department said in a statement that the shooting of the 17-year-old boy at the DeSoto County Fair on Saturday appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no further threat to the public. The gunman had not been caught by midday Sunday.

Police released two stills from video of the scene circulating on social media, asking the public for assistance in identifying who recorded the video and the three individuals depicted.

“We are aware that there is a video that has been circulating social media, and many of you have already seen it. We are looking for the person who initially recorded that video, and would like to speak to them,” the police department said in a statement shared to its Facebook page. “We are also attempting to identify three subjects in the video. A young Hispanic female wearing a black jacket and light jeans, male subject wearing a light shirt and shorts, and an adult male standing in the back that appears to have a beard. These subjects may have valuable information and need to be spoken to. Thank you all in advance. This investigation is active and has been ongoing since it occurred.”

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 863-494-2222, and tipsters can remain anonymous.

The DeSoto County Fair Association closed the midway Sunday and said the only events taking place would be a livestock grooming contest and a Jr. Miss DeSoto County Pageant. The pageant would be limited to contestants, exhibitors and family members, the association said in a statement.

“The DeSoto County Fair Association would first and foremost like to send it’s [sic] heartfelt condolences to the family of the young man who lost his life last night,” the statement said.

Arcadia is located almost 90 miles southeast of Tampa. It is home to the state’s oldest rodeo event, the Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo.

While the Arcadia Police Department is the investigating law enforcement entity on the case, DeSoto County Sheriff James F. Potter said his office was assisting by tracking down leads.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims family and all others involved from the incident last night at the DeSoto County Fair. Coming together as a community regularly is important, but even more so during times such as this. If the occasion arises, and you can provide comfort or kind words to others who may be feeling anxious, please do so,” Potter said on Facebook. “As Sheriff I have made available all DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office resources to Marshal Quinn Jones and the Arcadia Police Department to aid them in their investigation of this incident.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.