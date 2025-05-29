Teen illegal immigrant who killed woman in Colorado crash gets probation, then is arrested by ICE with family

​

An illegal immigrant teenager who was spared jail time after he was convicted of killing a Colorado woman in a high-speed crash has been arrested, along with his family, by immigration authorities.

The 16-year-old from Colombia was sentenced to probation and community service for the July 2024 death of Kaitlyn Weaver, 24, in Aurora after striking a plea deal with prosecutors.

The teen, who has not been publicly named because of state laws that shield the identity of underage criminal suspects, was arrested May 20 along with his family, who were also living in the United States illegally, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said.

“The minor was convicted in Colorado’s 18th Judicial District and was sentenced to probation and community service,” an ICE spokesperson told Fox News. “As part of its routine operations, ICE arrests aliens who commit crimes and other individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws. All aliens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States, regardless of nationality.”

The teen will remain in ICE custody pending an immigration hearing, the agency said.

Weaver died after she was sitting in her vehicle at a stop sign and the teen T-boned Weaver’s vehicle at an intersection. He was in a Jeep with other minors racing in a residential neighborhood at speeds of up to 90 mph, authorities said.

Weaver was kept on life support for two days before she was taken off after her organs were donated.

Her father, John Weaver, told Fox News Digital he was told by U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans, R-Colo., that ICE would be taking action against the teen.

“I appreciate ICE taking enforcement action, and I really appreciate the outpouring of support from everyone,” he said.

The teen was arrested and initially charged with vehicular homicide. At the time, the Weavers were told by the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s office that the case was a “no plea offer” case, John Weaver said.

They then offered the teen a plea deal if he admitted his guilt.

At the time, the Weaver family attorney, Matthew Durkin, called the deal “abhorrent,” in an interview with Fox News Digital, noting that Weaver was killed during the prime of her life.

John Weaver noted at the time that the teen was in the U.S. illegally and unlicensed.

“We had a collision where the immigration system and the criminal justice system collided, and now my daughter’s dead,” he said.

The teen has a pending asylum claim, but, according to ICE, asylum claims do not prevent detention.