Teen illegal immigrant arrested in connection to murder, mutilation of California man found in car

An 18-year-old illegal immigrant was arrested in connection to the murder of a California man that was found mutilated inside his car back in January, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced.

On Friday, April 5, homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested the teen for the murder of 25-year-old Fraylee Hernandez, of Mendota.

Detectives said they determined the suspect, whose name they did not release due to him being in the juvenile court system, was an illegal immigrant from El Salvador.

While also being in the country illegally, detectives added that the teen is also on probation for assaulting his mother.

NYC MIGRANT SQUATTER ADMITTED TO BEING TREN DE ARAGUA GANG MEMBER WHO SERVED TIME IN VENEZUELAN PRISON: ICE

On January 17, 2024, deputies responded to check on a car parked in the middle of an orchard located near Belmont and Washoe Avenues, just west of Mendota. Inside the vehicle was a deceased man whose body had been dismembered.

The victim was later identified as Hernandez and detectives believe that he and the suspect were acquaintances.

ILLEGAL MIGRANT DEPORTED 8 TIMES WITH 11 ARRESTS NOW CHARGED WITH MURDER IN OHIO: ‘OUR BORDER IS BROKEN’

Deputies stated that the suspect was arrested and has been booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Campus on suspicion of homicide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although an arrest has been made, deputies encourage anyone who might have information regarding this homicide to contact Detective Richard Antunez at 559-600-8221.