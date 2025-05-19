Teen engineering student dies after ‘intentional’ gunfire penetrates floor during party

​

A Michigan college student was killed in an “intentional” shooting when multiple gunshots were fired along the floor during a house party, police said.

Connor Lotterman, 19, was struck in the head by a bullet recklessly fired by an unidentified 20-year-old suspect on May 9 at approximately 11:11 p.m., Ottowa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

“The shooting was quite intentional,” Ottowa County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jake Sparks told WOOD-TV. “Multiple rounds were fired. It wasn’t like as if it were a one-shot accidental discharge. This was numerous rounds discharged. Although the result of the shooting led to an accidental death, this shooting was intentional.”

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department revealed that the 20-year-old male suspect obtained a firearm that was located in the residence. The male suspect then fired multiple rounds through the floor of an upstairs bedroom, police said. The bullets penetrated the floor and one struck Lotterman in the head.

Lotterman, an engineering student at Grand Valley State University (GVSU), was transported to the local hospital in critical condition.

Dr. Stephen Cohle, the Kent County medical examiner, confirmed to Fox News Digital that the manner of death was accidental, caused by a gunshot wound to the head.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the incident, police said.

All individuals involved in the incident were known to each other, police said.

Investigators are working with the Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for a review of any potential criminal charges against the 20-year-old male. Police said his name would not be released at this time.

Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

Lotterman was the youngest of five, according to an online obituary. His older sister mourned him in a birthday message posted on Instagram.

“Thank you for being the best little brother a girl could ask for,” Marielle Lotterman wrote. “I am so thankful to God for the 20 amazing years you had on this earth. What a day that will be when we all unite in heaven.”

Aaron Haight, GVSU dean of students, told Fox News Digital that the college community is “saddened by Connor’s tragic death.”

“On behalf of President Mantella, the Laker community extends our deepest sympathies to his family and friends,” he said. “Students may utilize the Care referral process and the University Counseling Center for support and resources during this difficult time. Faculty and staff can access mental health services via the Employee Assistance Program.”