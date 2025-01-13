Teen dead at ski resort near posh mountain town

An 18-year-old died in Nevada after a skiing accident in the premier Tahoe ski area.

The unidentified teenager was skiing at Mt. Rose – Ski Tahoe, a picturesque resort in the Reno area with slopes reaching 8,260 feet, when he fatally struck a tree, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Authorities said that the fatal collision happened on the Ramsey’s Run trail, an intermediate path, on Friday, Jan. 10.

COLLEGE ATHLETE DIES FROM TRAGIC ACCIDENT ON SKI RESORT’S MOST DIFFICULT TRAIL

The Mt. Rose Ski Patrol responded to the scene, where they found the man unresponsive.

A Care Flight team was dispatched, but the man died at the scene, police said. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

“Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe management and staff extend their deepest sympathy and support to the family and friends of the skier,” Mt. Rose – Ski Tahoe management said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “The resort would like to acknowledge the assistance from the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and Care Flight in the response effort.”

The fatal accident comes after a 19-year-old and a 12-year-old boy died recently from similar ski-related incidents in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

On Jan. 6, Alex Kemp, a 19-year-old from New Jersey, died while skiing at the Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Hancock, Massachusetts.

‘MAGICAL’ MASSACHUSETTS BOY, 12, IDENTIFIED AS VICTIM IN FATAL RUN-IN WITH TREE ON NEW HAMPSHIRE SKI SLOPE

Authorities previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that Kemp went over an embankment and appeared to have suffered “significant head trauma.”

In a tragic New Year’s Eve accident, 12-year-old Jack Murray died over school vacation break at Cranmore Mountain in North Conway, New Hampshire.

The Massachusetts boy fatally crashed into a tree, police previously confirmed to Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Mollie Markowitz contributed to this report.