Teen brags he’ll get ‘slap on the wrist’ for killing ex-police chief in hit-and-run

The teenage driver accused of intentionally mowing down a retired police chief on his bike in Las Vegas told officers that he’d get a “slap on the wrist” and be out of jail in under a month, according to an incident report obtained by Fox News Digital.

The driver, now 18, and his passenger, 16, who recorded the deadly collision last month in a video that has since gone viral, are being tried as adults.

They were arraigned Tuesday in Clark County Justice Court on charges of murder and a slew of other felonies for an Aug. 14 crime spree that included striking 64-year-old Andreas Probst, who was thrown 96 feet before hitting the pavement.

Police arrested the driver, then 17, the same day, and he allegedly bragged to an officer that he’d face little punishment for the sick crime.

“You think this juvenile s— is gonna do some s—? I’ll be out in 30 days. I’ll bet you,” he was captured saying on the officer’s body camera.

The officer responded, “You might be out of juvie in 30 days and moved to an adult jail because that’s how bad it is.”

"It's just a f——, ah, hit-and-run. Slap on the wrist,"

— the remorseless teen driver allegedly said after killing Andreas Probst

But the driver didn’t seem concerned. “It’s just a, f——, ah, hit-and-run. Slap on the wrist,” the teenager allegedly replied, according to the police report.

The driver’s admission was telling as he had only been charged at that point with obstruction for fleeing, not for the deadly collision, police said.

His accomplice, who shared the disturbing footage of Probst’s death on social media, was only caught last week after police learned that the video was circulating at a local high school.

Fox News Digital is not naming the teens due to their ages.

Police say the duo were on a reckless rampage in a stolen Hyundai Elantra that August morning.

They allegedly first struck a 72-year-old bicyclist at 5:30 a.m., knocking him to the ground and injuring his knee, then sideswiped a Toyota Corolla before setting their sights on Probst.

In the footage, the driver asks, “Ready?” as the passenger points his iPhone at the bicyclist. One of the men can be heard laughing.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, hit his a–,” he tells the driver, who then veers the Hyundai into the bike lane, smashing into Probst’s back wheel, sending him into the windshield and over the hood of the car.

The passenger turns, points his iPhone out the window and records Probst roll to a stop on the side of the road.

“Damn, that n—- got knocked out!” the passenger says, as the car can be heard accelerating.

The pair ditched the still-idling 2016 car on North Jones Boulevard and fled on foot. After authorities obtained the footage, the case became a homicide probe. Investigators tracked down additional videos of the hit-and-runs that day, which haven’t been publicly released.

The former Bell, California, police chief retired in 2009 after 35 years in law enforcement and moved to the desert oasis where he worked in global security.

His wife, Crystal Probst, previously told Fox News Digital that she’s heartbroken. “It’s not just about one victim. We as a nation are victims. We are victims of senseless crimes,” she said. “We all need to show up and show our outrage in the courtrooms.”

The teens were ordered remanded Tuesday pending future bail arguments. The 18-year-old is due back in court for a preliminary hearing Oct. 1, while the 16-year-old isn’t scheduled to return until Nov. 8.

If they are convicted the most severe sentence they face is 20 years to life in prison. Under Nevada law, defendants convicted of murder committed before they turned 18 are not eligible for the death penalty.