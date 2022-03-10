Ted Cruz rides shotgun in US truckers’ ‘People’s Convoy’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ted Cruz showed up Thursday to the “People’s Convoy,” a U.S. extension of the Canadian “Freedom Convoy,” to voice support and join in on the protest.

Cruz, R-Texas, shared video and photos on social media showing him riding shotgun in a tractor-trailer and waving to fellow protesters. He went on to thank those who showed up and commended them on “standing up” for freedom.

“Thank you to every trucker who is standing up for freedom for every man, woman, and child in America!” he wrote.

CRUZ BLASTS BIDEN ADMIN FOR ‘WAR ON ENERGY,’ SAYS DEMS WOULD ‘RATHER FUND TERRORISM’ OVER ENERGY INDEPENDENCE

He thanked them once again in a later post, writing, “Thank you to The People’s Convoy for speaking out for freedom! Petty government tyrants shouldn’t force people to make private health care decisions.”

Members of the People’s Convoy met with Cruz and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., in the Capital on Tuesday to give voice to their protest against COVID-19 mandates and other issues surrounding the pandemic.

Representatives of the trucker convoy from across the country say they’re not leaving and will continue to loop the Beltway until lawmakers “hear our stories.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cruz previously torched the Biden administration for their “war on energy,” saying they would “rather fund terrorism” over American energy independence.

Cruz told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that President Biden and his administration have “created the energy crisis that we’re facing with their war on energy.”

“They could solve it themselves, and I have recently introduced legislation that would restore American energy independence,” Cruz said. “Instead of taking those options, they want to purchase oil from places like Iran and Venezuela.”

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace contributed to this article.