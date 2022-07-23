Team Biden found ‘convenient’ way to pivot from ‘cardboard cutout president’ ahead of 2024: Bachmann

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden’s handlers behind the scenes at the White House have found his coronavirus diagnosis a potentially “convenient” way to shelve his 2024 aspirations as they clamor for a way to politically ditch him, Regent University government school dean Michele Bachmann said Friday.

Bachmann, a former Minnesota Republican congresswoman, said Team Biden is likely “very excited” the president tested positive for a strain of the contagion.

“They on the one hand want to make sure that he is tough as a bull — looking like he’s tough as a bull — that’s always been an impossible task,” she told “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

“It’ll never work because he’s a cardboard cutout president in a shadow presidency, and now at this point, the Left has decided he’s damaged goods. They don’t want him around.”

Bachmann said she agrees with some pundits on both sides of the aisle who believe Democrats are scrambling for a way to keep Biden off the Democratic presidential ticket in 2024.

“When the doctor stands up and speaks of the president of the United States as though he’s a 4-year-old, saying he cleaned his plate this morning for breakfast, he clean display it at lunchtime — I guess he gets another ice cream, he gets another cookie.”

“The whole thing is embarrassing. You wouldn’t say this about a grown adult who’s in charge of his faculties and who’s in charge of the nation.”

Bachmann added the situation highlights suspicions all along the past several months that Biden isn’t actually running the country and executing the duties of the president, and that it is other officials in the White House, which observers noted includes chief of staff Ron Klain and longtime Obama-Biden confidante Susan Rice.

“There’s a few people that are having a good time behind the scenes playing president of the United States. The one thing we do know, it’s not the guy who was just diagnosed with COVID,” she said.

Biden’s official physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, has not directly addressed reporters in-person, but White House COVID adviser Ashish Jha joined press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at Friday’s briefing to answer relevant questions about the president’s improving prognosis.