Teachers union tweet claims educators know ‘better than anyone’ what kids need to ‘learn and thrive’

The National Education Association, a national labor union representing public school teachers, tweeted over the weekend that teachers know better than anyone else when students need “to learn and to thrive.”

“Educators love their students and know better than anyone what they need to learn and to thrive,” read the tweet from NEA’s official Twitter.

Reactions were mixed, with some Twitter users largely agreeing, while others criticizing the notion, saying, in so many words, that parents ought to be involved in a child’s education as well.

“Parents know better,” replied one Twitter user.

“Nope. Get your kids out of government schools ASAP,” wrote another.

“Increasingly educators seem to know better than no one,” wrote yet another.

FOX Business Digital has reached out to the NEA for additional comment.

Relations between teachers unions and parents have soured in recent years, particularly in response to academic slowdowns across the U.S. in the wake of COVID-19-related school closures.

A recent national report card showed the impact that forced at-home learning may have had on schoolchildren, finding the largest decrease in reading scores in three decades. Math scores, meanwhile, saw their first decrease in the history of the testing regimen done by the National Center for Education Statistics.

The NEA, along with the American Federation of Teachers, was caught up in controversial emails last year with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The correspondence, obtained by Americans for Public Trust, found that the nation’s two largest teachers unions appeared to influence last-minute changes to school reopening guidance and a slow walking of getting kids back to school.

