Teacher arrested after threat that shut down NJ school district, police say

A New Jersey teacher has been arrested after a potential threat to staff and students shut down an entire school district on Monday, authorities said.

Amir Doctry, a 45-year-old staff member currently on administrative leave from the Montclair School District, was arrested without incident in connection with the threat, the Montclair Police Department said.

Doctry was charged with making terroristic threats and has additional charges pending.

Police said authorities learned of the alleged threat on Sunday and immediately launched an investigation. Police did not detail the threat, though they said it was made online via social media and was “directed at a specific staff member.”

Doctry allegedly threatened to shoot and kill the principal of Northeast Elementary School, where he was a staff member, FOX5 New York reported.

Police worked with the Montclair Board of Education, the FBI and other local authorities to identify the source of the threat. All schools in the district were closed on Monday as a precautionary measure.

Following Doctry’s arrest, police said there was no further danger to the community.

“Our commitment to the safety of our schools, students, staff, and residents remains unwavering,” police said. “We encourage parents, students, and staff to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to the Montclair Police Department.”