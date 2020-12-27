Tattoo shop ruined in Nashville explosion after year of braving coronavirus pandemic: ‘It’s gone,’ owner says

The Nashville bombing on Christmas Day wiped out many prominent businesses on historic Second Avenue, including Pride and Glory Tattoo, whose owner Pete Gibson reports there’s nothing left of his shop at all.

“[My store] was right there in the middle. Dead on, within feet,” Gibson told Fox News’ “America’s News HQ.” “It’s gone.”

The last year has been disastrous enough for Nashville, Gibson said, remembering the destruction of March’s tornado being followed by the struggle to survive the coronavirus pandemic as a small business.

TENNESSEE REP. ROSE RESPONDS TO NASHVILLE CHRISTMAS BOMBING; CALLS FOR FEDERAL RESOURCES, AID

“It’s been quite a rollercoaster and it just doesn’t stop, it seems like,” he said.

Gibson said he and his team at the shop are “staying positive,” keeping their minds straight and sticking together on the road to recovery and reconstruction.

Even though Second Avenue is still completely closed off in the explosion’s aftermath, Gibson aims to be back to normal “as soon as possible.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“That street’s our heart and our soul,” he said. “That’s been our lives for years now and it’s just truly tragic. But… we’re going to represent that saying, ‘Nashville Strong,’ and we’re going to come back better than ever. I’m truly, truly positive on that.”