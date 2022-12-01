Tanker with 8,000 gallons of fuel overturns in Virginia, creating gridlock

A tractor-trailer carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel overturned in Virginia early Wednesday morning, causing significant traffic delays.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) of Northern Virginia said the crash happened at about 7 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of VA 7. Backups of at least 4 miles kept drivers in traffic for more than 20 minutes.

The massive truck was carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel when it rolled over in the early-morning hours on Wednesday. The accident happened on one of the entrance ramps connecting to the highway.

The tanker was removed from the area after a second empty fuel tanker was brought in and used for fuel offloading. Once empty, the damaged tanker was lifted onto a flatbread truck and removed.

By 1:30 p.m., all lanes were opened with no recorded injuries, according to the VDOT.

