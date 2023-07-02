‘Tallest, fastest’ giga roller coaster in North America temporarily closes after visitor notices scary defect

An amusement park visitor in North Carolina spotted a crack in the support pillar of a roller coaster while people were on the ride.

Jeremy Wagner posted to Facebook on Friday that he discovered the crack in the Fury 325 giga roller coaster at the Carowinds amusement park and notified officials, who temporarily closed down the ride.

A spokesperson for Carowinds, which is located outside of Charlotte, told Fox News Digital that the park’s maintenance team is conducting an inspection of the ride while it’s closed.

“Carowinds closed Fury 325 after park personnel became aware of a crack at the top of a steel support pillar,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed. Safety is our top priority and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process. As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity.”

According to the amusement park’s website, Fury 325 is the “the tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America.”

The roller coaster reaches speeds of up to 95 mph and has a peak height of 325 feet, which is followed by a “dramatic 81-degree drop.”

According to CBS 17, a 911 call was also received regarding the crack. No one was injured as a result of the crack.