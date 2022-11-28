Tallahassee police investigating shooting on Florida A&M’s campus that left one person dead

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded at basketball courts on Florida A&M’s campus on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. near the university’s student recreation center.

No suspects were in custody as of 8:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, but a spokesperson for Tallahassee police said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

The deceased victim was an adult male. One juvenile male and three other men were wounded, suffering injuries that ranged from minor to serious.

Their identities have not been released and it’s unclear if any of them were students at Florida A&M.

The school sent out a shelter-in-place alert on Sunday afternoon but that notice has since been lifted.