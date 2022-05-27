Tactical team prevented from entering school earlier by local Uvalde police: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The tactical team that killed Uvalde school shooter Salvador Ramos reportedly arrived at the school earlier than was previously known and was delayed in entering the building Ramos was barricaded inside.

Two officials briefed on the situation told the New York Times that specialized Border Patrol agents arrived at Robb Elementary School between 12 p.m. and 12:10 p.m. which is roughly 30 minutes earlier than previously thought.

Additionally, the officials say that the Uvalde Police Department held the Border Patrol agents back from going inside.

It is unclear in the report why the agents were prevented from going inside but the Times reported that the agents “did not understand why they were left to wait.”

What happened in the 90 minutes between when the first 911 call of an armed individual with a gun walking toward the school was placed at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday and the moment when officers shot and killed Ramos has fueled mounting public anger and scrutiny over law enforcement’s response to the rampage.

“They say they rushed in,” said Javier Cazares, whose fourth-grade daughter, Jacklyn Cazares, was killed in the attack, and who raced to the school as the massacre unfolded. “We didn’t see that.”

On Thursday, authorities largely ignored questions about why officers had not been able to stop the shooter sooner, with Escalon telling reporters he had “taken all those questions into consideration” and would offer updates later.

On Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said in response to a question about the New York Times report that officers waited to enter the classroom because they believed they were dealing with a barricaded suspect situation rather than an active shooter situation where children inside the classroom were at risk.

“In hindsight, of course it was the wrong decision,” McCraw said about not entering the building sooner.

The Texas Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.