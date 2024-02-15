Taco Bell drive-thru confrontation turns deadly after argument escalates

An Arizona man is dead after an alleged disagreement in a Taco Bell parking lot escalated, police said.

According to the Surprise Police Department, 24-year-old Adrian Garduno pulled out a gun in the drive-thru line at the taco chain on Sunday, Feb. 11 at about 1:30 p.m.

Police said that the argument escalated and Garuno exited his vehicle while in the drive-thru, pulled out a firearm and approached another vehicle.

The 24-year-old also pointed his firearm at the occupants of the other vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA OFFICER ACQUITTED OF ASSAULT NEARLY 4 YEARS AFTER USING BATON ON FLOYD PROTESTER

Authorities said that another person in the drive-thru line pulled out his own firearm and struck Garduno “multiple times.”

Police said that when they arrived on the scene, Garduno was found and pronounced dead.

The adult male, who shot and killed Garduno, remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

He was later released without charges.

ITALIAN POLICE RAID HOMES OF 24 PEOPLE ACCUSED OF PROMOTING MUSSOLINI, HITLER, IN JEWISH NEIGHBORHOOD

“This investigation will be forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review and charging,” police said.

Police took the opportunity to remind the community that when a confrontation happens “it’s best” to leave the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We want to remind our community that when a confrontation occurs, it’s best, if possible, to remove yourself from the situation and call the police,” police said. “Whether it’s in a car, in public, or even near your residence, escalating a confrontation can have life-changing consequences. Removing yourself from a conflict can save your life or the lives of your loved ones.”