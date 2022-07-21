FOX News 

Sweeping US heat brings potential record temperatures for big cities

The heat continues to be the biggest story across the country this week, with possible record temperatures for many big cities and high humidity making it dangerous to be outside for an extended period of time.

The heat forecast across the Northeast
(Credit: Fox News)

HERE ARE THE HEALTH RISKS OF EXTREME HEAT

The heat forecast across the southern U.S.
(Credit: Fox News)

Some showers and thunderstorms will cool things off a bit from the Northeast to the Southeast – but not for long, as temperatures will heat up again this weekend.

The severe storm threat across the eastern U.S.
(Credit: Fox News)

The rain forecast across the southwestern U.S.
(Credit: Fox News)

Rain and storms will bring a bit of relief for portions of the Southwest and southern Rockies, but also the risk for isolated flash flooding.