SUV plows through Buffalo police, 2 seriously injured

A video emerged Monday night that showed an SUV plowing through a line of officers responding to a George Floyd protest in Buffalo, N.Y., hitting at least one and speeding away.

John Evans, the PBA president, told reporters in the city that a trooper and officer were hit in the incident, according to Stephen Marth of Spectrum News Buffalo. They were rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Video showed police in tactical gear confronting protesters in the middle of a street in what appeared to be a residential neighborhood. The Buffalo News reported that two people were shot as protests intensified late Monday night.

The death of Floyd in police custody last week prompted nationwide protests, riots and looting in major cities.

The report said that the driver of the SUV was in custody.