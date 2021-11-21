SUV plows down Wisconsin Christmas parade as children watch in horror

A parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin was interrupted after a car could be seen in a live stream zooming by a parade and reportedly crashed into bystanders.

On Sunday afternoon, a car could be seen speeding into a crowd watching a parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

A Christmas parade was scheduled in Waukesha for Sunday afternoon and the event was live streamed for a period of time. In the stream, a red SUV can be seen speeding by the parade and the audience can be heard gasping and looking toward that direction.

A police officer can then be seen running that direction before the stream ends.

Fox News 6 Milwaukee reporter Sam Kraemer interviewed a man on the scene who said “most of his family are in the hospital.”

Waukesha Police did not immediately provide comments to Fox News Digital.

It is unclear how many people were injured.