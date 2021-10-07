Suspicious package found at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar is ‘no threat’

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California, closed off some areas surrounding the base’s post office on Thursday afternoon after a suspicious package was discovered inside the building, according to a social media post from the base.

Hours later, the base reported that the package was found to “pose no threat.”

“Approximately 45 minutes ago,@MCASMiramarCA PMO responded to a suspicious package located inside the base post office,” read a post on the base’s Twitter account at 12:49 p.m. Pacific Time. “The immediate area of USPS office, outdoor equipment center and military post office are off limits until further notice. Updates will be made as available.”

A few hours later, MCAS Miramar tweeted, “The suspicious package was identified and determined to pose no threat by Miramar EOD. Military Police are reopening the area for normal operations. Our Law Enforcement and EOD Marines train each day for these kinds of situations – Remember ‘See something, Say something.'”

MCAS Miramar did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.