Suspects cut fence at California Army Reserve Center before stealing Humvees, equipment

Three Humvees and other military equipment were stolen from an Army Reserve Center in Tustin, California earlier this week, according to police.

Unknown suspects entered a storage warehouse at the Army Reserve Center on Wednesday between 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., Tustin Police wrote in a press release.

Multiple storage lockers at the facility were found with removed locks and missing gear.

The suspects made an unsuccessful attempt to cut a lock to uniform storage.

Police said the suspects cut a fence to gain access to a military vehicle parking lot, where they stole three Humvees.

The suspects left the area at an unknown time, according to police.

In total, the suspects stole one armored Humvee, two cloth-door Humvees, eight machine gun vehicle mounts, seven freestanding machine gun tripods, 40 pairs of binoculars, 18 bayonets and medical equipment.

The Army told police it is not aware of any additional loss of weapons or ammunition.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact law enforcement.