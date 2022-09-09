Suspects accused of killing two Georgia sheriff’s deputies surrender after standoff: police

website maker

Two Georgia sheriff’s deputies were killed in the line of duty Thursday and the suspect is barricaded, authorities said.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were serving a warrant when they were killed. No other details were released.



The identities of the fallen deputies have not been disclosed.

“Two @CobbSheriff deputies died tonight in the line of duty while serving a warrant. SWAT and FAST teams are at the scene. The suspect is barricaded. We will release additional information, including the names of the fallen deputies, as it becomes available,” the sheriff’s department said in a tweet.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were seen gathering at the scene in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Fox Atlanta reported.

In a statement, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation offered its condolences.

“Our condolences go out to Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office after the loss of two deputies tonight in the line of duty,” the agency said in a tweet.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.