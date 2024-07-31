Suspects accused of assaulting officer, spray-painting property in anti-Israel riot sought by police

Multiple suspects are wanted in Washington, D.C., after allegedly assaulting a police officer and vandalizing government property during an anti-Israel riot last week, officials said Tuesday.

The U.S. Park Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying six individuals who they say took part in the incidents that unfolded around 3 p.m. on July 24 in Columbus Circle outside Union Station.

The riot took place as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Capitol to deliver an address to Congress.

At least one demonstrator, whose face was covered, was spotted by Fox News carrying what appeared to be the flag of the terrorist group Hamas, while others were heard shouting, “Allahu Akbar.”

At Union Station, agitators burned an American flag and vandalized a Christopher Columbus statue with the words, “Hamas is coming.” They also took down an American flag flying outside the station and replaced it with a Palestinian flag.

Other statues and monuments like the Freedom Bell also sustained damage.

The protesters were organized by a group called “Arrest Netanyahu,” according to FOX5 DC.

At least eight people associated with the anti-Israel protest face federal criminal charges after clashes with police.

Fox News has learned that local prosecutors in Washington, D.C., have dropped less serious charges against several other individuals arrested at the protest. Authorities emphasized this is an ongoing investigation, and more charges may be filed.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspects to call the United States Park Police, Intelligence and Counter Terrorism Unit on its anonymous tip line at (202)379-4877 or [email protected].

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace, Brie Stimson, Jake Gibson and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.