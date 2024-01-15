Suspected speakeasy shooting in Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, 4 injured: police

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

An overnight shooting left two men dead and four other people suffering from gunshot wounds after a shooter opened fire in a suspected speakeasy in Philadelphia on Sunday, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a person with a gun inside a home that was allegedly operating as a speakeasy.

Upon arrival at the home, officers located a 53-year-old male who suffered a gunshot wound to his face and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reported that they also found a 41-year-old man suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the left hand. Both were transported to a local hospital. However, the 41-year-old succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival, police said.

Three other victims; a 23-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, were also transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds and all remain in stable condition, according to police.

Police added that it appeared as though the shooter was in the street and fired into the residence through the front door and window.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

The identities of the victims have also not been released at this time.