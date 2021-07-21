Suspected shoplifter allegedly bites police officer multiple times, report says

A suspected shoplifter allegedly bit a police officer multiple times while she was being taken into custody at a Kroger grocery store in Nashville, a report says.

The incident began Monday afternoon when the Watertown officer – who was working as security at the store – was notified of a woman who allegedly fled the facility after stuffing items into her purse, WKRN reported, citing an arrest warrant.

The station says the officer decided to pepper-spray the woman after she resisted arrest.

WOMAN THREATENS TO STAB OFFICERS WITH BROKEN PIPE USED FOR SMOKING METH

But then the woman – despite being placed in handcuffs — managed to bite the officer several times, causing lacerations to his hand, according to the warrant viewed by WKRN.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The woman was not identified. She is now in custody at a local jail on charges including assault on an officer, theft and resisting arrest.

Her bond was set at $5,000, according to WKRN.