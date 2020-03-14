Suspected fake COVID-19 test kits seized at LAX

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized a package thought to contain counterfeit coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Thursday.

The package arrived from the United Kingdom, according to a CBP press release.

CBP officers discovered six plastic bags containing various vials, the agency said. After further examination, they found the vials filled with a white liquid and labeled “Corona Virus 2019nconv (COVID-19)” and “Virus1 Test Kit,” the agency said.

The samples were then given to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for testing.

“Protecting the health and safety of the American people is a top priority for CBP,” said Carlos C. Martel, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles.

“This significant interception, at a time when the U.S. is in the midst of a National Emergency, demonstrates our CBP officers’ vigilance and commitment to ensure dangerous goods are intercepted and not a threat to our communities and our people.”

The release went on to warn Americans against false testing kits and said testing for coronavirus is done at “verified state and local public health laboratories across the United States.”