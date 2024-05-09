Suspected drunk driver goes airborne into Michigan lagoon with 3 kids in truck

A wild video shows a truck with three children inside going airborne before it careens into a lagoon in Michigan, and authorities believe a drunk driver was behind the wheel.

The footage was captured Sunday on a home security camera in Frenchtown Township, in southeastern Michigan.

The video depicts what appears to be a serene Sunday before the truck abruptly appears in the frame, hitting an embankment then flying through the and landing in the water. A wheel was lost in the process.

The noise drew nearby neighbors to see what had caused the commotion.

TRUCK DRIVER CLEARED IN DEADLY NH MOTORCYCLE WRECK TESTIFIES TO GET LICENSE BACK

A local resident identified as “Bobbi” told FOX 2 Detroit that the driver was an adult and her teenage daughter and her daughter’s two friends were in the truck.

She said she and some other neighbors helped rescue the girls from the truck, which was stuck in the mud. The girls were banged up in the process, and at least one was unconscious, she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office told the station they believe the driver was intoxicated. The sheriff’s office did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for more information.