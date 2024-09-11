Suspected California arsonist arrested for starting Line Fire that has burned thousands of acres: authorities

A man who allegedly started a massive blaze that has burned thousands of acres in Southern California was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department and investigators with Cal Fire identified Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, as the person who allegedly started the Line Fire.

“Highland Station detectives, in collaboration with Cal Fire investigators, identified Justin Wayne Halstenberg as the suspect who started a fire in the area of Baseline Road and Alpin Street in the city of Highland, also known as the Line Fire, on September 5, 2024,” the sheriff’s office said.

Halstenberg is charged with arson of an inhabited structure, arson of forest land and possession of flammable material, according to jail records. He is being held on $80,000 bond.

Authorities didn’t disclose how they believe Halstenberg started the fire, which has burned at least 34,000 acres of forest east of Los Angeles. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The fire began on Sept. 5 and was only 14% contained as of Wednesday, according to Cal Fire, as the region recovers from several days of triple-digit heat. Evacuation orders were given to several communities, including near Big Bear, a popular ski town.

On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency and deployed the National Guard to assist with evacuations and the state’s response to the fire.

Elsewhere in California, the Bridge Fire, also near Los Angeles, started on Sept. 8 and has burned more than 46,000 acres. The cause of that blaze is still under investigation.