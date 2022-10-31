FOX News 

Suspect who fled from Iowa officers dies after exchanging gunfire

Authorities say a suspect who was fleeing on foot is dead after exchanging gunfire with officers in Davenport.

The Iowa State Patrol said shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday officers tried to pull over a vehicle, but the driver did not stop.

A brief chase happened until the fleeing vehicle crashed and the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

During the foot chase, officers exchanged gunfire with one of the suspects.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the shooting.

Police did not immediately identify the suspect who died.