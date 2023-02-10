Suspect who allegedly shot two police officers in custody after hours-long standoff near Fallston mall

A massive manhunt in Maryland for a suspect who allegedly shot two Baltimore County Police Department officers within 36 hours, leaving one in serious condition, ended early Friday morning, police said.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said police located the suspect, identified as 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, Thursday evening and had him “pinned” within a “perimeter” in Fallston. Following an hours-long staff off with police, the suspect was placed into custody.

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said the suspect was located at approximately 7 p.m., when an exchange of gunfire took place, leaving a Baltimore County police officer seriously injured.

“Suspect in custody,” the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

MARYLAND TEENAGER CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AFTER DRUG DEAL DISPUTE, POLICE SAY

The arrest came hours after police located and surrounded the suspect overnight.

“We have a person we believe is the suspect, a perimeter is set, and we are working to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution,” the Harford police said late Thursday evening.

A vehicle pursuit was initiated before the suspect was pinned in an area near the Fallston Mall at around 9:41 p.m.

“We have the individual contained. This will be resolved here. There is no threat to the community,” Gahler said.

Authorities said they “can see” the suspect, but he remains barricaded and is not in custody.

Sheriff Gahler added: “First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the BCPD officers who were injured by the suspect.”

The officer that was shot is in stable condition at Shock Trauma, Interim Baltimore County Police Chief Dennis Delp said, according to WBAL.

MARYLAND DEPUTY SHOT, KILLED WHILE CHASING FUGITIVE; MANHUNT LEADS TO SUSPECT’S CAPTURE

Shock Trauma physician-in-chief Dr. Thomas Scalea said the detective suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and is “going to need a significant amount of reconstruction,” WBAL reported.

He added: “He’ll be with us for a while.”

The manhunt was initially launched Wednesday afternoon after officers were called to a residence in Cockeysville to help a distressed individual.

Baltimore County officers arrived at the home, located along Powers Avenue, and a family member escorted them to a person in crisis later identified as Linthicum.

During their interaction, he allegedly fired multiple shots, wounding one officer, police said in a statement. Police spokesperson Joy Stewart said the officers did not return fire.

The injured officer was transported to an area hospital and was later released.

A search for the suspect was then initiated, including a heavy police presence with helicopters circling overhead. Officials closed roads in the neighborhood and were seen surveying single-family homes with large lawns that back up to wooded areas.

Authorities also urged residents to remain in their homes as the search for the suspect continued through the night.

Several schools in the area were subsequently closed, including Cockeysville Middle School, Dulaney High Schoo, Mays Chapel Elementary School, Padonia International Elementary School, Warren Elementary School, and Pot Spring Elementary School, Baltimore County announced.

After Linthicum had been spotted in a residential area in Cockeysville, police again ordered residents to shelter in place.

The suspect still has at least one rifle, according to WBAL news reporter Deborah Weiner.

In another statement early Friday morning, the Harford Sheriff’s Office thanked “federal, state, and allied agency partners who are working tirelessly to maintain the safety of our community.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This incident has spanned over two days and affected countless citizens,” the statement continued. “I want to thank the citizens for their vigilance and patience.”

The Harford police also urged members of the community not to share tactical information about the officers’ positions online.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.