Suspect shot, killed after driving truck into Texas mall in incident that left at least 5 injured: police

At least five people were injured, and a suspect was killed, after a man drove his pickup truck through the glass doors of a J.C. Penney in a mall in Texas, police said.

The incident happened on Saturday evening, just days before Christmas, at the Killeen Mall in Killeen, Texas – which is about 70 miles north of Austin.

In a press conference on Saturday evening, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said that the truck was driven “several hundred yards” through the entrance of the J.C. Penney store.

Startled shoppers were injured as the driver was “actively running people over” and a fifth went to the hospital on their own, Sergeant Washko said. Those injured ranged from 6 to 75 years old, he said.

The incident unfolded as authorities noticed that the suspect, who has not been identified, was seen “driving erratically,” and police attempted to pull him over.

Instead of stopping, the driver got off the highway, drove to the parking lot of the Killeen Mall and smashed his car through the doors of the J.C. Penney, Sergeant Washko said.

The man driving the truck was fatally shot by law enforcement, authorities said.

“There were officers from D.P.S., the Killeen Police Department and three other agencies that engaged in gunfire to eliminate this threat to the community,” Sergeant Washko said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Killeen Police Department for comment.