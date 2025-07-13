Suspect shoots trooper, opens fire at Kentucky church, leaving multiple people injured

​

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in Kentucky are investigating an officer-involved shooting with a suspect who allegedly injured worshippers at a Baptist church.

In a statement on X, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) said it was investigating a Fayette County shooting that happened at 11:36 a.m. on Sunday.

The suspect, who is currently dead, allegedly fled to Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington. The shooting began in a different location than the church.

“The suspect shot a trooper and then fled the scene, ending up at the Richmond Road Baptist Church, at which time KSP and Lexington Police Dept… were able to secure the suspect,” the post stated.

ARMED GUNMAN SHOT DEAD AFTER OPENING FIRE AT SUNDAY CHURCH SERVICE

“At this time, we can confirm that the trooper is receiving medical attention,” police added. “There are multiple victims at the church, and EMS is on scene. The suspect is deceased.”

Governor Andy Beshear made a post about the shooting on X, asking everyone to pray for the victims.

INDIANAPOLIS MASS SHOOTING LEAVES 2 DEAD, SEVERAL OTHERS WOUNDED

“Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let’s give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police,” the governor wrote.

“Details are still emerging, and we will share more information as available.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Kentucky State Police for additional information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with us for updates.

