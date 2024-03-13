Suspect on parole steals church property from Los Angeles pastor, leading to high-speed chase
A Los Angeles pastor says he woke up early Monday to find that someone had stolen a trailer with a small tractor inside that belonged to his church.
As Pastor Tony Samora was heading home, he unexpectedly came face-to-face with the suspect who had stolen the trailer, which was hooked up to his car.
The suspect took off and Samora chased after him, FOX LA reported. The suspect sped through the San Fernando Valley, topping 100 mph, until he eventually lost control and slammed into a Prius.
The small tractor inside the trailer was not there, and it remains unknown what the suspect did with it.
The LAPD told FOX 11 they found a police scanner and multiple tools often used in burglaries inside the suspect’s car.
Legacy Church told Fox News Digital they were informed by police that the suspect was on parole and had a gun in his car. The church was told that the gun had a bullet jammed in the chamber, indicating the suspect may have tried to use it.
The church said its trailer – which they had used for food and blanket drives for the homeless – was damaged “beyond repair.” A spokesperson said the suspect removed the license plate and marked off the VIN, making it difficult to prove the trailer belongs to the church.
“We have all documentation, however, it is made difficult by his removal of identifiable information,” the church said. “We are waiting for video evidence from our church property.”
The LAPD has not responded to inquiries from Fox News Digital, seeking confirmation that the suspect was on parole.