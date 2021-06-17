Suspect in stabbing of 94-year-old Asian woman was freed from jail days earlier

A 94-year-old Asian woman was stabbed multiple times in an “unprovoked” attack in San Francisco by a burglary suspect who was released from jail nine days earlier, according to police and court records.

Daniel Cauich, 35, was wearing an ankle monitor when he was arrested Wednesday on charges including attempted homicide, elder abuse and committing a felony while on bail or release, NBC Bay Area reported, citing police.

Cauich, who had reportedly been arrested five times last year on burglary charges, was sprung by a judge on June 7 to await his trial after his most recent arrest for burglary on May 18, according to court records cited by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Authorities said Cauich was taken into custody without incident less than two hours after the elderly victim was stabbed several times in front of her apartment.

“Officers also located a knife near the crime scene believed to have been used in the commission of the stabbing,” police said in a statement. “At this time investigators believe the attack was unprovoked and are working to determine if race was a motivating factor in the incident.

The victim, Anh Taylor, was recovering at a hospital Wednesday and is expected to survive, according to NBC Bay Area. She had surgery on her wrist, which was badly cut during the attack, a reporter for the station tweeted.

“A man seemed like he had bumped her into a wall and then I heard her scream,” a San Francisco woman identified only as Jasmine told NBC Bay Area. “When I ran over, I saw blood gushing all over. I said, ‘What happened?’ She said, ‘I don’t know, he stabbed me.’”

In September, Cauich was one of three suspects arrested in a string of burglaries in San Francisco’s North Beach section, where homes were robbed of bicycles, police said.

Cauich was then convicted on multiple burglary charges in March, receiving a one-year jail sentence along with probation. He ultimately served more than 100 days before being released early in April, the Chronicle reported, citing court records.

Five years earlier, Cauich was arrested along with his brother in the fatal stabbing of a 55-year-old man, but a judge dismissed the case in February 2019 upon finding no sufficient cause to believe he was guilty. A third suspect in the case remains in jail awaiting trial, the newspaper reported.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, meanwhile, praised officers for Wednesday’s quick arrest while referencing the recent rise in local attacks against Asian Americans.

“With the rise in attacks against members of our AAPI community, I want to be very clear that this type of violence is unacceptable and has no place in our city,” Breed said in a statement. “We will not stand by as anyone, especially elderly members of our community, are harmed.”

Assaults on Asian Americans have spiked across the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — with many elderly victims among those who have been targeted, community leaders told the Associated Press last month.

