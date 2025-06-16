Suspect in shooting of Minnesota lawmaker charged with murder, stalking; faces life in prison or death

​

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota lawmaker shooting suspect Vance Luther Boelter, 57, has been hit with new federal charges after officials captured him in Sibley County on Sunday night in what police described as the “largest manhunt” in the state’s history.

He is charged with two counts of stalking, two counts of murder and two counts of firearm-related crimes in federal court.

In addition to the federal charges, Boelter is facing second-degree murder charges filed in Hennepin County, where he is accused of killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, early Saturday morning at their Brooklyn Park home in Minneapolis, and of shooting State Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, in their nearby Champlin home in a related attack.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office on Monday announced that it intends to file first-degree murder charges against the suspect.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson described Boelter’s alleged actions as “chilling” during a Monday news conference, saying the suspect first arrived at the Hoffmans’ home wearing a police-like uniform in a black SUV with emergency lights turned on and a license plate that read “police.”

“Boelter wore a black tactical vest and body armor. He carried a flashlight and a Beretta 9 mm handgun,” Thompson said. “He also wore a hyperrealistic silicon mask. Sen. Hoffman had a security camera. I’ve seen the footage from that camera, and it is chilling. Boelter knocked on Sen. Hoffman’s front door and repeatedly shouted, ‘This is police. Open the door.'”

“It’s no exaggeration to say this is the stuff of nightmares.” — Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson

When they opened the door, Boelter shined a light in their faces, and the Hoffmans soon realized the suspect was not a police officer. The suspect then shot the Hoffmans and fled the scene, and their daughter called 911, Thompson said.

Following the shooting at the Hoffmans’ residence, Boelter traveled to the home of another Minnesota state representative in the Maple Grove neighborhood.

Around 2:24 a.m. on Saturday, he knocked on the unnamed state lawmaker’s door wearing the same silicon mask and police uniform. He knocked on the representative’s door, but no one answered as the lawmaker and his wife were on vacation. Thompson described the security footage as “haunting.”

“Boelter planned his attack carefully.” — Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson

Around 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, Boelter traveled to another state senator’s home in New Hope. Boelter parked on the street in his black SUV. New Hope police dispatched an officer to the state senator’s home for a wellness check. Upon arrival, an officer saw Boelter’s SUV parked on the block with its lights on, according to the U.S. Attorney.

“The New Hope police officer pulled up next to Boelter … rolled down her window and attempted to speak with him. Boelter did not respond,” Thompson said. “The New Hope police officer proceeded to the state senator’s home, and she waited for law enforcement to arrive. … By the time they did, Boelter had left the scene.

Boelter then traveled to the Hortmans’ home in Brooklyn Park, where he allegedly shot Melissa and Mark, wearing the same police uniform and mask.

Boelter is currently charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Victims 1 and 2 – identified as Melissa and Mark Hortman – and two counts of attempted second-degree murder for the shootings of Victims 3 and 4 – identified as John Hoffman and Yvette Hoffman – in Hennepin County.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said Monday that those were the charges they could file via complaint on Sunday so they could take Boelter into custody at an early point in their investigation into the suspect’s alleged actions.

All charges are felonies and each carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of three years due to the use of a firearm.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News that Boelter “verbally” identified himself to authorities searching for him in the area on Sunday evening.

Sibley County resident Kevin Effertz, who owns the property where Boelter was arrested, told Fox News Digital on Monday that a friend who stopped by his home Sunday saw something suspicious.

“She saw this guy out in the field that was by himself, dressed in black, just with his back towards her,” Effertz said. “When she started coming down the driveway, he ducked down, which made her kind of suspicious.”

The friend then “waved down” a police officer nearby, who told her to go to a safe area.

“Within 20 minutes, she called me back and said they already had him,” Effertz said.

Authorities uncovered an arsenal in Boelter’s possession, documents said. Inside his vehicle, registered to him, police found three AK-47 assault rifles, a 9 mm handgun and a list of names and addresses of other public officials.

His bail was set at $5 million.

Democrat Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar shared a message from Hoffman’s wife on Sunday, saying the state senator was shot nine times and she was shot eight times.

“John is enduring many surgeries right now and is closer every hour to being out of the woods,” Yvette wrote. “He took [nine] bullet hits. I took [eight] and we are both incredibly lucky to be alive. We are gutted and devastated by the loss of Melissa and Mark. There is never a place for this kind of political hate.”

Randolph Rice, a former prosecutor and a partner at Rice Law in Baltimore, told Fox News Digital that the federal charges filed against Boelter “significantly changes” with “the legal landscape for the accused, Vance Boelter.”

“Minnesota abolished the death penalty more than a century ago, so if this case were prosecuted solely at the state level, capital punishment would not be on the table,” Randolph said. “However, these federal charges open the door to the possibility of the death penalty if the Department of Justice decides to pursue it. Moreover, the resources and experience of the U.S. Attorney’s Office will ensure a thorough and vigorous prosecution.”